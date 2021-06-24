Reclaim Idaho is moving forward with an initiative to increase funding for K-12

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reclaim Idaho has started an initiative to increase funding for K-12 education. Some people are already for it, but others say the initiative has more questions than answers.

Volunteers for Reclaim Idaho are already circulating petitions and gathering signatures for the Quality Education Act Initiative. The proposal would increase K-12 funding by more than $300 million annually. Luke Mayville - co-founder of Reclaim Idaho - said the Gem State is dead last among the 50 states for education funding per student.

“It’s just not we are in the bottom of the rankings. It is also we are not providing stable funding for career technical education, things like full-day kindergarten, and strong programs across the board,” Mayville said.

He also said Idaho teachers’ salaries are not competitive compared to neighboring states. The starting wage for an Idaho teacher is $40,000 grand a year, and the average salary is $50,000.

“As we fail to pay them competitively they are leaving the profession. One in 10 Idaho teachers leaves the profession every year,” said Mayville.

He also said according to numbers from the State Department of Education, the average Idaho teacher salary dropped by nearly $900 last year. However, Peggy Hoy, who is a Twin Falls middle school instructional coach said the reason for that is because a lot of veteran teachers with high wages left the profession and were replaced by new teachers at lower wages.

However, Hoy does think there definitely needs to be more funding. School districts have to rely on supplemental levies to pay for things that are now “must-haves,” she said in the past supplemental levies were to supplement programs.

“Now if we don’t have those levies we lose programs. We are definitely not funded to where we need to be,” Hoy said. “We have antiquated textbooks and teachers provide a lot of their own materials just to get through the year.”

She added the Twin Falls School District does a very good job of making sure teachers have what they need.

Rep Lance Clow, chairman of the Idaho House Education Committee, said he is concerned about the proposal because it asks for a lot of money but it has no specific direction.

“Well, the problem with initiatives is they are very general, and you end up with these general statements about how much money but they don’t get into the specifics. Things like this are for teachers’ salaries or this is to replace supplemental levies for example,” said Clow. “It would probably have a better feel for people if they would say we are going to take $200 million for this and wipe out all the supplemental levies.”

Clow also added that somewhere between 55 and 60 percent of Idaho’s General Fund Budget goes toward education, and that includes K-12 and higher education.

“We might not pay the highest. We may be at the bottom end, but there are very few states that come close to comparing what percentage we spend of our budget on education,” Clow said.

According to Jared Tatro, Principal Budget and Policy Analyst for Idaho’s Legislative Services Office, K-12 funding increased more than 30 percent in FY 2022, and teacher’s salaries and benefits will also increase. In FY 2021 Career Ladder Salaries were $848,562,300, and in FY 2022 they will go up to $884,525,500. Benefits in FY 2021 were $164,334,900, and next fiscal year they will increase to $173,278,500.

“We have raised the initial teacher salaries, beginning teacher salaries, from when I came into the legislature nine years ago from $30,000 to $40,000. That’s a substantial increase from the beginning,” said Clow.

He also said the year before last the legislature increased a new tier for more senior teachers, an Advanced Professional Tier.

“It’s taking what used to be a $50,000 max appropriation from the state and taking it up to over $63,000 over the next four to five years. These things are in place and are moving forward,” Clow said.

However, Mayville points out that one of the reasons for the budget increases this year is due to special on-time funding. This year the state legislature appropriated more than $454 million from the American Rescue Plan fund for Idaho’s school districts and public charter schools for FY 2022.

“We need to think long and hard on how we are going to have the funds, not this year and next year, but for the next ten years to provide a stable source of funding for quality education,” said Mayville. “What we need to do in Idaho is provide more stable sources of funds to be used for competitive teacher salaries, career technical education, and other programs.”

Hoy said she thinks the initiative could help but in the end, she doesn’t think it is enough. She doesn’t know if it is really fair to put the burden back on the taxpayers when it is a constitutional mandate to properly fund schools.

“I think the idea is great but I just worry that it’s not enough. Our legislator needs to step up, and they are the ones that need to pay it,” Hoy said.

Mayville said he thinks the initiative will be successful because he believes Idahoans regardless of party, regardless of political ideology, strongly believe in K-12 education and want strong schools, and they find it pretty reasonable to just ask for a little bit more.

However, Clow is asking voters interested in the proposal to read the initiative before they sign it, and to ask questions.

“Understand what they are asking you to sign and ask you for a copy of the law they are trying to put in place,” Clow said.

Mayville said The Quality Education Act is paid for by a modest tax increase for corporations (6.4 percent to 8 percent) and implementing a 4.5 percent tax increase on anyone earning over $250,000.

“So an individual making $255,000 a year will pay no new taxes on their first 250,000. They will only pay taxes on that final $5,000,” Mayville said.

He added married couples would pay new taxes only on the income they earn above $500,000.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.