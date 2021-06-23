UPDATE: Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 37,000 acres with 1% containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Backbone Fire has burned more than 38,000 acres with 1% containment as of Wednesday, June 23.

The wildfire, which began June 19 with a lightning strike, is burning about 12 miles west of Pine.

On Friday, June 18, evacuation orders were issued for the communities of Pine and Strawberry. As of Tuesday night, the communities of Beasley Flats and Verde Lakes were in a Ready status.

SR 260 is closed between Camp Verde and SR 87. State Route 87 is closed north of Payson to Clints Well.

There are nearly 600 personnel battling the blaze.

You can read about evacuations and road closures at https://www.facebook.com/BackboneFireInfo .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.