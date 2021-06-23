UPDATE: Backbone Fire near Pine grows to more than 37,000 acres with 1% containment

The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.
The lightning-caused Backbone Fire is burning about 12 miles west of Pine, Arizona.(Gila County Health & Emergency Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Backbone Fire has burned more than 38,000 acres with 1% containment as of Wednesday, June 23.

The wildfire, which began June 19 with a lightning strike, is burning about 12 miles west of Pine.

On Friday, June 18, evacuation orders were issued for the communities of Pine and Strawberry. As of Tuesday night, the communities of Beasley Flats and Verde Lakes were in a Ready status.

SR 260 is closed between Camp Verde and SR 87. State Route 87 is closed north of Payson to Clints Well.

There are nearly 600 personnel battling the blaze.

You can read about evacuations and road closures at https://www.facebook.com/BackboneFireInfo.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State of Iowa announces additional support for child care providers
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced support for child care providers across the...
La. lawmakers talk about importance of mandatory kindergarten
The law making kindergarten mandatory for all children in Louisiana goes into effect in 2022.
Missouri lawmakers begin special session to fix Medicaid funding
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Healthier Hawaii: What to know about the Delta variant of COVID
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation

GRETAWIRE

Source: WBRC video

GRETAWIRE

Water conservation order to expire in Tuscaloosa

GRETAWIRE

Kansas unemployment bounces back as 8th best in the nation

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

GRETAWIRE

Missouri lawmakers begin special session to fix Medicaid funding

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced support for child care providers across the...

GRETAWIRE

State of Iowa announces additional support for child care providers

The law making kindergarten mandatory for all children in Louisiana goes into effect in 2022.

GRETAWIRE

La. lawmakers talk about importance of mandatory kindergarten

Kentucky kids have a chance to win $1000 through a library summer reading program
Summer reading could get your child $1000 to put towards toward a college savings account in...
Black Hills National Forest gains extra crew members for wildfire resources
With the lack of resources to respond to the already ignited flames and potential fire dangers...
Local businesses struggling with understaffing
Businesses across the country are struggling to find employees, including many local businesses...