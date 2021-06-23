Missouri lawmakers begin special session to fix Medicaid funding

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri legislators began a special session Wednesday at noon at the order of Governor Parson to fix the state’s Medicaid spending.

Lawmakers face a tight deadline to reach a deal before Missouri’s next fiscal year begins July 1. Parson has threatened to enact massive spending cuts if no deal is reached by then.

At issue is an effort by some Republican lawmakers to stop Medicaid coverage for Planned Parenthood and some family planning services. Republican Sen. Bob Onder is trying to resurrect language that cuts off any Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. Lawmakers passed a ban on government funding for Planned Parenthood in 2019. But the Missouri Supreme Court last year ruled that lawmakers violated the state constitution by making the policy change through the state budget.

Lawmakers also have proposed banning Medicaid coverage for “any drug or device approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration that may cause the destruction of or prevent the implantation of, an unborn child.”

Fighting over amendments by abortion opponents derailed the bill that would have extended the medical providers tax during the legislative session that ended May 14. Without an extension, the tax will expire Sept. 30.

Parson is calling on lawmakers to renew the tax for three more years, staving off another fight over it while he’s governor.

The special session will focus on extending certain allowances, taxes, and assessments that fund the MO HealthNet program. Specifically, Governor Parson’s special session call is to:

  • Extend the expiration of the ground ambulance service reimbursement allowance
  • Extend the expiration of the nursing facility reimbursement allowance
  • Extend the expiration of the Medicaid managed care organization reimbursement allowance
  • Extend the expiration of the FRA program
  • Extend the expiration of the pharmacy tax
  • Extend the expiration of the intermediate care facility for the intellectually disabled assessment
  • Prohibit abortifacient drugs and devices
  • Prohibits funding for abortion facilities under the Uninsured Women’s Health Program
  • Allow the Senate to consider appointments that require the advice and consent of the Senate

