La. lawmakers talk about importance of mandatory kindergarten

The law making kindergarten mandatory for all children in Louisiana goes into effect in 2022.
The law making kindergarten mandatory for all children in Louisiana goes into effect in 2022.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Louisiana lawmakers held a news conference Wednesday, June 23 to discuss the importance of early childhood education.

Senator Cleo Fields and educators held a news conference at Shreve Island Elementary School to discuss a new law in the state making kindergarten mandatory for all children. The law goes into effect in 2022, but leader are hoping parents get their kids enrolled now.

Tonight on KSLA News 12, hear from lawmakers and teachers who attended the news conference, plus a parent whose child just graduated from kindergarten.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

