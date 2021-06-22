Kentucky kids have a chance to win $1000 through a library summer reading program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four Kentucky children will each win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA), the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) and KY Saves 529 have launched the Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes as part of the 2021 summer reading program at participating public libraries across the commonwealth.

After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out the entry form at http://kysaves.com/gowild.

“As an educator and parent, I encourage every parent to get their children involved in their local public library’s summer reading program because students can lose valuable academic skills if their brains take a summer vacation from learning,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who is also the secretary of the EWDC. “In addition, the partnership with KY Saves 529 is a great way to remind families to start saving for postsecondary education.”

The sweepstakes, which runs through Aug. 13, will award four $1,000 college savings accounts to Kentucky children and young adults 18 or younger.

In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs. KHEAA and KY Saves 529 are sponsoring Go Wild! as part of this year’s public library reading program, Tails and Tales, to encourage children to keep reading and learning during summer vacation. KDLA is an agency in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC).

“Every summer, about 200,000 children participate in Kentucky’s reading programs at their local public libraries. It is a fun way to encourage children to keep reading and learning during the summer so they do not lose any of their skills during the break.

We are so pleased to collaborate with KHEAA as part of the Kentucky Summer Reading Program, Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes, to offer children the extra incentive of funding college while they learn about animals and develop a love for reading,” said Terry Manuel, commissioner of KDLA and state librarian, archivist and records administrator.

KDLA provides equitable access to quality library and information resources and services, as well as helps public agencies ensure that legislatively mandated documentation of government programs is created, efficiently maintained and made accessible.

For more information on KDLA resources, programs and services, visit www.kdla.ky.gov or call 502-564-8300 ext. 315.

Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes is sponsored by KY Saves 529 and KHEAA. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

Visit kysaves.com/gowild for official rules and prize details.

