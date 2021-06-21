City council to consider road improvement project Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A road improvement project partially funded through a state program is hoping to get a green light Tuesday.

Running parallel to Highway 53, the South Hastings Way Frontage Road is hoping to get an upgrade.

Between Gateway Drive and Pine Lodge Road, some parts of the blacktop narrow to 28 feet wide.

Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness says the proposed project hopes to make it wider.

“It’s a 34 foot cross section face to face from curb face to curb face, and then we’ll have sidewalks on each side, if we can get sidewalk on each side, depending on our right of way constraints,” Ness said.

The project does face some potential limitations due to things like the highway on one side and wetlands on the other.

The city has to take private land into account too.

“We’re making it wider and that may include some impacts to properties along the way as well, so maybe we will need purchases for that property,” Ness said.

The price tag is just over $1 million. The actual cost for the city will be less than that.

One reason: a portion of the road lies within the Town of Washington.

It’s also getting funding through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Program (STP) Urban Program.

“These are very beneficial programs and a lot of times counties or cities or villages or towns may not complete these projects without federal funding,” said Bill Zimmer the Northwest Region Local Program Manager for WisDOT.

Zimmer said through the program, small communities can get much needed projects done.

If the City Council does approve entering into a contract with the state, the project will go into the design phase.

The project is not expected to break ground until 2023.

