Aberdeen wellness symposium to highlight mental health resources

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event for businesses and community members in Aberdeen Tuesday night will be taking a look at mental health in the workplace. After many struggles last year, organizers are looking to help local businesses and workers take a look at what resources are available to them.

The Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Wellness Symposium will take place at the Johnson Fine Arts Center on the campus of Northern State University. The symposium this year was meant to cover another topic. But after last year during the height of the pandemic, Chamber Director of Marketing & Collaboration Lisa Anderson said the focus shifted.

“There were a lot of mental health things happening with employers. And we just wanted to try to do something to help our chamber members and the community get through some of these things. So that’s why we decided to go ahead and change the topic to mental wellness in the workplace.” said Anderson.

The speakers and information booths are meant for small businesses that don’t have a dedicated human resources team. Anderson said often times, it’s the employers themselves that deal with these issues. So they want to help them and their staff find the right resources for them.

“There are many employers who don’t have an HR department. They are the HR department, and they don’t have a lot of support.” said Anderson.

The symposium is also free and open to anyone in the community looking for more information about mental health care. And it covers a range of topics to hopefully answer as many questions as possible.

“We have everything from beginning with kind of a mental health overview, like what is it, what to look for and things like that. To compassion fatigue, and also talking about diversity, equity and inclusion.” said Anderson.

The symposium goes from 6 to 8 Tuesday night, with information tables opening up at 5:30.

