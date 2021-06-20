VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through the VA health care system.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday.

McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of an effort to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination against LGBTQ service members. The move is just the first step in what’s likely to be a yearslong federal rulemaking process to expand VA health benefits to cover the surgery, but McDonough said the VA will use the time to “develop capacity to meet the surgical needs” of transgender veterans.

The decision, he said, will allow “transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA by their side.” McDonough also referenced what he said were higher rates of mental illness and suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ veterans, and a fear of discrimination that prevents those veterans from seeking care.

“We’re making these changes not only because they are the right thing to do, but because they can save lives,” he said.

McDonough said the decision was based on the “recommendation of our clinicians, so this is a health care decision that has very real physical health care impacts as well as significant mental health impacts.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality estimates that there are more than 134,000 transgender veterans and over 15,000 transgender individuals serving in the military today.

McDonough’s announcement is the latest in a series of moves by the Biden administration to expand protections and benefits to transgender individuals in the military.

Just days into his term, President Joe Biden signed an executive order overturning a Trump administration ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. And in February, McDonough ordered a review of the department’s policies to “ensure that transgender Veterans and employees do not face discrimination on the basis of their gender identity and expression.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
Southwest US states bake, wildfire threatens Arizona towns
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian holds a bottle of cold water at a...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...

GRETAWIRE

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...

GRETAWIRE

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire

A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.,...

GRETAWIRE

First full week in Iowa with no days above 100 new COVID-19 cases since early April 2020

Juneteenth Celebration in Flint

GRETAWIRE

Flint holds one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan

Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings

GRETAWIRE

NEW Zoo hosting World Giraffe Day events Monday

The ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of Dom's Park in Chalco Hills Recreation Area....

GRETAWIRE

Family, friends, and community celebrate grand opening of Dom’s Park

Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...

GRETAWIRE

Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special

Area food banks anticipating increased need as we recover from pandemic
Area food banks know they'll still be needed as we recover from the pandemic even after...
Crops faced heavy rain, now face sweltering heat
The sun shines through a stalk of corn in Terrell County. The heat has made crops mature faster...
Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up
HVAC unit