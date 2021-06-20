NEW Zoo hosting World Giraffe Day events Monday

Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings
Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is celebrating giraffes on World Giraffe Day.

World Giraffe day is Monday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Zoo visitors can expect tours of the Giraffe Building, hand and arm painting, children’s games, and giraffe craft sales.

Visitors get can get up close with giraffes Nigel and Zuri.

The NEW Zoo says wild giraffe populations in Africa have declined by nearly 30 percent in the last 30 years.

“This means giraffes need our help--and every dollar donated to support conservation efforts will make a difference,” reads a statement from the NEW Zoo.

All proceeds from the day’s Giraffe Feeding Experience, craft sales, and carousel rides go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Ten percent of sales in the Paws & Claws Gift Shop and 10 percent of popcorn and slush puppy sales will be donated to the foundation.

The NEW Zoo is located at 4378 Reforestation Road in Suamico.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
Family, friends, and community celebrate grand opening of Dom’s Park
The ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of Dom's Park in Chalco Hills Recreation Area....
Flint holds one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan
Juneteenth Celebration in Flint
First full week in Iowa with no days above 100 new COVID-19 cases since early April 2020
A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.,...
Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special
Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...

GRETAWIRE

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...

GRETAWIRE

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire

A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.,...

GRETAWIRE

First full week in Iowa with no days above 100 new COVID-19 cases since early April 2020

Juneteenth Celebration in Flint

GRETAWIRE

Flint holds one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan

The ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of Dom's Park in Chalco Hills Recreation Area....

GRETAWIRE

Family, friends, and community celebrate grand opening of Dom’s Park

Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...

GRETAWIRE

Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special

Area food banks anticipating increased need as we recover from pandemic
Area food banks know they'll still be needed as we recover from the pandemic even after...
Crops faced heavy rain, now face sweltering heat
The sun shines through a stalk of corn in Terrell County. The heat has made crops mature faster...
Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up
HVAC unit