Flint holds one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in Michigan

The largest event in the community happened Saturday afternoon in front of City Hall.
Juneteenth Celebration in Flint
Juneteenth Celebration in Flint(WJRT)
By Christine Winter
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (6/20/21) - Thousands of people across the City of Flint celebrated Juneteenth over the weekend.

The largest event in the community happened Saturday afternoon in front of City Hall.

Boxer and MMA fighter Claressa Shields served as the grand marshal of the Champions Parade.

The Detroit Pistons Drumline, a number of dance groups, and even motorcycle clubs participated in the event.

Sonja Fiest Price explained why the day was so important to her.

“Juneteenth is our ability to celebrate our freedom. I appreciate the July 4th holiday. But to celebrate Juneteenth is reflective of my own identity,” said Price.

At Max Brandon Park, the Traditional Juneteenth Celebration continued its nearly 50-year tradition of commemorating the moment when the final slaves learned they were free nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

DeWaun Robinson said it was important to continue the tradition to help educate the public and youth in the community.

“Juneteenth is really about education. We want our ancestral knowledge being placed, we got our young people... but they are learning what Juneteenth is. The true essence of it and the history of our heritage.”

Flint was home to the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the state.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NEW Zoo hosting World Giraffe Day events Monday
Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...
Family, friends, and community celebrate grand opening of Dom’s Park
The ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of Dom's Park in Chalco Hills Recreation Area....
First full week in Iowa with no days above 100 new COVID-19 cases since early April 2020
A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.,...
Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special
Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...

GRETAWIRE

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the biggest concern is to monitor what’s actually...

GRETAWIRE

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency monitors air quality in Rockton area following Chemtool fire

A vile of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at an ambulance company in Santa Fe Springs, Calif.,...

GRETAWIRE

First full week in Iowa with no days above 100 new COVID-19 cases since early April 2020

Giraffe at the NEW Zoo in Brown County nibbles on fresh tree trimmings

GRETAWIRE

NEW Zoo hosting World Giraffe Day events Monday

The ribbon-cutting during the grand opening of Dom's Park in Chalco Hills Recreation Area....

GRETAWIRE

Family, friends, and community celebrate grand opening of Dom’s Park

Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...

GRETAWIRE

Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special

Area food banks anticipating increased need as we recover from pandemic
Area food banks know they'll still be needed as we recover from the pandemic even after...
Crops faced heavy rain, now face sweltering heat
The sun shines through a stalk of corn in Terrell County. The heat has made crops mature faster...
Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up
HVAC unit