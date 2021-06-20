Family, friends, and community celebrate grand opening of Dom’s Park

By 6 News Staff reports
Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new playground was unveiled Saturday in the Chalco Hills area that honors the memory of a young boy.

Dominik Walters was only four years old when he suffered from cardiac arrest in August 2018. The Chalco Hills Recreation Area was one of his favorite places to explore.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to share Dom’s Park with our family, friends, and community,” said Ryan and Tiffany Walters. “Seeing Dom’s Park completed, packed with children and their families, is incredible.”

So his family approached the Papio Missouri Natural Resources District about donating money to create a park in his honor.

“It has been our privilege to work with Ryan, Tiffany, and Boon and to be a partner on this special cost share project,” said Papio NRD General Manager John Winkler. “The Walters turned unimaginable tragedy into a positive. Since Dom’s Park opened, to say it’s been a tremendous hit would be an understatement. Dom’s Park is an incredible tribute to Dom and gift to the Omaha community that will last for years to come.”

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held celebrating the opening of Dom’s Park in the northwest corner of the Chalco Hills picnic area.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to every person who supported us in making Dom’s Park possible, said the Walters.” “Chalco Hills was one of Dominik’s favorite places and we could not imagine Dom’s Park being located anywhere else. We are grateful beyond words to the Papio NRD for believing in our vision and helping make Dom’s Park a reality.”

