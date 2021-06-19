HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis

HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis
HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HIV, COVID-19 & the Black LGBTQ Community Lunch was held in Memphis Friday and featured a number of panelists for the conversation.

Dr. Darnell Gooch, who is a pastor with Cathedral Praise Church, says this month is a time to celebrate but also learn what options are available to help everyone live healthy lives.

“It is very important for us to have these discussions so that we can put the information out to communities within the Memphis and tri-state area, so that individuals and vulnerable communities can have access to care and be able to understand why it is very important to be able to take the vaccinations as well as to be able to live and thrive for those individuals especially that do have HIV and those who do not have HIV,” said Gooch.

A number of events are scheduled this weekend in honor of Pride Month. Tri-State Black Pride is set to host a music festival at the Levitt Shell Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special
Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...
Area food banks anticipating increased need as we recover from pandemic
Area food banks know they'll still be needed as we recover from the pandemic even after...
Crops faced heavy rain, now face sweltering heat
The sun shines through a stalk of corn in Terrell County. The heat has made crops mature faster...
Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up
HVAC unit
SC reports 190 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death Friday

GRETAWIRE

Juneteenth celebrates freedom and the date June 19, 1865, the day that hundreds of thousands of...

GRETAWIRE

Community says this year’s Juneteenth celebration is extra special

Area food banks know they'll still be needed as we recover from the pandemic even after...

GRETAWIRE

Area food banks anticipating increased need as we recover from pandemic

The sun shines through a stalk of corn in Terrell County. The heat has made crops mature faster...

GRETAWIRE

Crops faced heavy rain, now face sweltering heat

HVAC unit

GRETAWIRE

Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up

GRETAWIRE

KU awarded grant for minority Alzheimer’s disease research

Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
City planning cleanup following tornado at Lindsey Park
City planning cleanup following tornado at Lindsey Park
71-year-old woman lost $7800 in Social Security deception
Scam alert