HIV, COVID-19, & the Black LGBT Community Lunch held in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HIV, COVID-19 & the Black LGBTQ Community Lunch was held in Memphis Friday and featured a number of panelists for the conversation.

Dr. Darnell Gooch, who is a pastor with Cathedral Praise Church, says this month is a time to celebrate but also learn what options are available to help everyone live healthy lives.

“It is very important for us to have these discussions so that we can put the information out to communities within the Memphis and tri-state area, so that individuals and vulnerable communities can have access to care and be able to understand why it is very important to be able to take the vaccinations as well as to be able to live and thrive for those individuals especially that do have HIV and those who do not have HIV,” said Gooch.

A number of events are scheduled this weekend in honor of Pride Month. Tri-State Black Pride is set to host a music festival at the Levitt Shell Sunday.

