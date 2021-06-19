Demand for HVAC services climbs as temperatures heat up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the heat wave continues, HVAC companies are busier than ever repairing and installing air conditioners. With services in high demand, it could take awhile before help can get to you if your air conditioner isn’t working.

At Dan’s Heating and Cooling in Wichita, crews are working a lot of overtime.

“We know it’s hot out there. People are suffering, people are hurting. We had a customer last night, our crews were out there until almost 1 in the morning. It’s not what we like to do, but we wanted to make sure they were taken care of,” said Dan’s Heating and Cooling General Manager Mike McDowell.

McDowell said the company is booked for about three weeks. It’s similar for other companies, so if your AC goes out, you’ll likely have to depend on fans for awhile unless you’re part of a preferred maintenance program for whichever company you use.

It could also shorten your wait time by putting you closer to the top of the list.

It could also shorten your wait time by putting you closer to the top of the list. But there is another factor that could impact your wait time: a shortage in parts and entire AC units, along with slower shipping to the Midwest.

“Parts are still available, but that supply is dwindling. Same with refrigerant,” McDowell said.

Even if your A-C is working, there are simple steps you can take to keep your house cool. These include turning on a fan and closing blinds. That’ll keep heat from coming in so that your air conditioner doesn’t have to work as hard.

“Keep your thermostat the same temperature, don’t turn it down too low because you’re going to make it work to hard... change your filter. It’s really not hard, it’s not rocket science. It’s just something people don’t think about every day,” McDowell said.

