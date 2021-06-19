Area food banks anticipating increased need as we recover from pandemic

By Josh Gauntt
Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Area food banks know there will still be a need as we recover from the pandemic; even after enhanced unemployment benefits run out.

There could be as much as a 20 to 25% increase in people who need food over the next couple of months according to Brett Meredith, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The organization serves 12 counties. Meredith says the amount of food needed to meet food insecurity rates has increased by about 10 million pounds since pre-pandemic. Meredith says the food bank has committed heavily into getting fresh produce for families. He says the agency is doing everything it can to help those who need something to eat.

“We’re prepared to meet that need in the ways that we can. We’re hopeful that our USDA products will begin to increase again because they’ve been a much lower level since the first of the year,” Meredith said.

Meredith tells us the food bank is moving into a new strategic plan to deal with the increased demand for folks who need food.

