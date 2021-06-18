Prank call prompts large police presence in Henrico neighborhood

A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A prank call led to a large police presence in a Henrico neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Police said a teenager was “swatted” while playing video games. Swatting involves a prank call to emergency responders with the goal of getting a large number of armed police to respond.

Officials said someone called 911 to an address along Royerton Drive saying the teen shot and killed his parents, which did not happen.

Submit a news tip.

