TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jeff Chavez visited Lindsey Park after the F-6 tornado struck on June 6.

The city is making plans to replace the damaged fence, soccer goals, and bleachers on the field.

The process of clearing debris and downed trees is underway and the city is in talks with vendors about pricing to replace equipment.

