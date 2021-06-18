71-year-old woman lost $7800 in Social Security deception

MANHATTAN, Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged ID theft in Manhattan.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and false impersonation in the 1100 block of Woodland Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

A 71-year-old woman reported two unknown suspects posing as Social Security Administration staff deceived her into purchasing and providing $7,800 worth of gift cards to them.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

