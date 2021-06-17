‘Shop Talk’ encourages conversations about men’s health

By Kiera Hood
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As Father’s Day approaches, local barbers and community members are teaming up to bring greater awareness to men’s health issues.

Tosh Sevier, the owner and barber of Living Legends Barber Shop, said a friend and client of his died weeks after having a medical emergency while in his barbershop and he says the moment has changed his life in ways he couldn’t imagine.

Tosh Sevier
Tosh Sevier(WALB)

“He wasn’t just a client, he was a dear friend of mine,” said Sevier. “In the middle of servicing one of the other customers, one of my clients went into cardiac arrest and I had to administer CPR to him until the paramedics could get there and get him stable enough to transport him to Phoebe.”

It’s a moment he said he’ll never ever forget.

“His passing created a huge absence in a lot of people’s lives and I think we honor his absence by creating these moments to talk about healthcare, to talk about prevention, to talk about maintenance and those things. So, it’s changed my life for the better,” said Sevier.

The absence has fueled Sevier’s mission to create a safer space for men to talk about getting health screenings regularly, which is why he has partnered with other men like Darrell Sabbs, the benefits director at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, to create “Shop Talk,” a men’s health fair.

Darrell Sabbs
Darrell Sabbs(WALB)

“I get mothers and daughters and children that come to me and say, ‘Mr. Sabbs, thank you because if it had not been for my daddy going to that health fair and finding out something that we did not know, I would not have my daddy with me today,’” Sabbs told WALB News 10.

Sabbs said the goal is to continue encouraging men to take care of themselves before something goes tragically wrong.

“Everything starts with a conversation,” said Sabbs.

