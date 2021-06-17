NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State University is under NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting violations that say the football program hosted high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period, according to CBS Sports.

ASU has confirmed there is an investigation, but it is not clear at this time how many prospects may have been hosted by the school. It is also unclear to what degree the head coach, Herm Edwards, may have been involved.

The team took a hit last November when coach Edwards tested positive for COVID-19.

