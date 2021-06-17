It is now illegal to pay disabled people in Hawaii less than minimum wage

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An outdated law that allowed Hawaii employers to pay people with disabilities less than minimum wage was wiped off the books Wednesday.

The change was hailed as momentous for the 26,000 people in the islands who have a disability.

“People with disabilities would be guaranteed to earn the minimum wage and it would restore equity, dignity and respect into our state’s wage laws,” said Gov. David Ige, in doing away with the old law.

Lawmakers said the measure made it legal for employers to pay people with disabilities less than minimum wage ― something lawmakers and advocates say violated civil rights.

“It’s one of those issues that’s very discriminatory,” said state Rep. Richard Onishi.

“The original intent was to give them a place to work to do something during the day,” said Zosimo Arista, of the Hawaii State Council for Developmental Disabilities.

Lawmakers say no Hawaii employers are known to pay less than minimum wage, but reports show some organizations on the mainland have paid as little as 4 cents an hour to people with disabilities.

Hawaii’s minimum wage is $10.10 per hour while the federal minimum wage is $7.25.

“Definitely that made my skin crawl and it made me very upset that simply based on a disability that they would be paid less than everyone else,” said Arista.

“It is shocking,” he added.

Pili Teo, of Self Advisory Council, says he was dishwasher in high school when he found out his co-workers got minimum wage but he got much less.

“I didn’t know that. To me, why should I work here,” said Teo.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SC reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Thursday
Xcel Energy sets regional wind energy records
Provided by Xcel Energy
Gov. Whitmer Supports ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline & Essential Workers
UNK plans on leading the charge in growing cyber industry
UNK is emphasizing students thinking about computer programming and cybersecurity in a...
Google gives $5M donation to FAMU with goal to increase diversity in tech
FAMU is one of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities sharing the $50 million,...
Audit shows DSU missing more than $300,000 in documentation

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Employment Commission now offering scheduled appointments to speak with a...

GRETAWIRE

VEC offering phone appointments to discuss unemployment benefit issues

FAMU is one of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities sharing the $50 million,...

GRETAWIRE

Google gives $5M donation to FAMU with goal to increase diversity in tech

Provided by Xcel Energy

GRETAWIRE

Xcel Energy sets regional wind energy records

GRETAWIRE

Caddo Parish Schools announces free summer feeding sites for families

GRETAWIRE

Ducey: Cross-border trade expanding despite recent challenges

Local doctor helps create Alzheimer’s Spanish guide to break language barriers
Madison health officials create Spanish "My Brain Guide" to raise awareness about Alzheimer's...
NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations
Changes coming to improve New Ulm Recreation Center
New Ulm rec center