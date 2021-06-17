US to spend $3.2B on treatments for COVID-19, other viruses

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(SARAH SILBIGER | Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to speed development of antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 and other dangerous viruses that could turn into pandemics.

The new program will invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19 but also would work to come up with treatments for other viruses, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. He announced the investment Thursday at a White House briefing.

“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential,” he said, including Ebola, dengue, West Nile and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

But he added, “vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal.

The U.S. has approved one antiviral drug, remdesivir, specifically for COVID-19, and allowed emergency use of three antibody combinations that help the immune system fight the virus. But all the drugs have to given by IV at hospitals or medical clinics, and demand has been low due to these logistical hurdles.

Health experts have increasingly called for a convenient pill that patients could take themselves when symptoms first appear. Some drugmakers are testing such medications, but initial results aren’t expected for several more months. The new funds will speed those tests and support private sector research, development and manufacturing.

Last week, the U.S. said it would purchase 1.7 million doses of an experimental antiviral pill from Merck, if it is shown to be safe and effective. Results from a large study of the drug, molnupiravir, are expected this fall. Early research suggests the drug may reduce the risk of hospitalization if used shortly after infection by stopping the coronavirus from quickly reproducing. It did not benefit patients who were already hospitalized with severe disease.

Several other companies, including Pfizer, Roche and AstraZeneca, are also testing antiviral pills.

The currently available drugs have mostly been shown to help patients avoid hospitalization or shorten their recovery time by several days.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. poured more than $19 billion into rapidly developing multiple vaccines. But less than half that amount went toward developing new treatments. That shortfall has become increasingly concerning as the vaccination campaign slows and experts emphasize the need to manage the disease in millions of Americans who may never get the shots.

Until this week, the only medicines shown to boost survival were steroids given to patients sick enough to need extra oxygen and intensive care. But on Wednesday, U.K. researchers reported that one of the antibody combinations successfully reduced deaths in a large study of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

News of the Biden administration’s plans for the antiviral pills was first reported by The New York Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Austin: Al-Qaida could regroup in Afghanistan in 2 years
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
As COVID-19 crisis ebbs, some seeking 9/11-style commission
A bill introduced by Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Republican Sen. Susan...
Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control...
High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Employment Commission now offering scheduled appointments to speak with a...

GRETAWIRE

VEC offering phone appointments to discuss unemployment benefit issues

FAMU is one of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities sharing the $50 million,...

GRETAWIRE

Google gives $5M donation to FAMU with goal to increase diversity in tech

Provided by Xcel Energy

GRETAWIRE

Xcel Energy sets regional wind energy records

Zosimo Arista called today's bill signing "an incredible day."

GRETAWIRE

It is now illegal to pay disabled people in Hawaii less than minimum wage

GRETAWIRE

Caddo Parish Schools announces free summer feeding sites for families

GRETAWIRE

Ducey: Cross-border trade expanding despite recent challenges

Local doctor helps create Alzheimer’s Spanish guide to break language barriers
Madison health officials create Spanish "My Brain Guide" to raise awareness about Alzheimer's...
NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations
Changes coming to improve New Ulm Recreation Center
New Ulm rec center