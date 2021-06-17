ECISD approves salary increases for teachers and staff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD’s Board of Trustees voted to raise the pay for teachers and staff on Tuesday.

The starting salary for teachers was raised to $57,000. Just four years ago, the starting salary for a teacher was $44,500.

All ECISD employees on the teacher pay scale will get $1,800 with more adjustments at Steps 1-10.

Hourly employees with the district saw a 4% increase in general pay, and exempt non-hourly employees saw a 3% general pay increase.

These pay increases come at the cost of $7.4 million to the district’s budget.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.