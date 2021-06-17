Changes coming to improve New Ulm Recreation Center

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of New Ulm is all about improving the quality of life. Something that all of these parks, projects, buildings and this new rec center are helping to support.

The new recreation center will add on to and improve upon much of the current one. It’ll include an improved pool area, an indoor playground and improvements to other areas of the older building like the older swimming area turning into a regional gymnastics facility.

New Ulm parks and recreation director Tom Schmitz says that the project cost roughly $15 million and was funded by a local option sales tax.

“The exciting development of this is economic development. Regional economic development, not just for our local visitors, local residents here in town, but also visitors to the region,” Schmitz said.

The project is set to wrap up by late summer or early fall of this year The city is most excited about the new Cross ninja cross system in the pool area, one of only two in the country. Families are welcome to try their hand at the course.

“Realistically, the ninja cross is probably the biggest thing,” New Ulm City Manager Chris Dalton said. “It is going to be the first one in Minnesota. I am going to be there day one with my kid when they drop that into the pool to use that and hopefully get through it.”

The city believes that this new and improved center goes along with their mindset of making sure that residents enjoy a high quality of living.

“We pride ourselves on having a good quality of life,” Dalton said. “And this just upgrades everything that the community center provided.”

