Chairman of the Nady Committee shares the details behind creating the park

By Jatyra Marsh
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) -Nady Prairie Park is a new trail that has opened up to the public in the city of Fairfield. Ron Blair who is Chairman of the committee shared the plan behind the preparation.

Blair says the 48-acre park took about five years to prepare.

He says the idea started in the year 1998 when the Jefferson County Trails Council was looking to acquire easements to build a loop trail that goes around Fairfield.

They reached out to Robert Nady who agreed to give an easement for the trail as long as the land was not developed. The Iowa National Heritage Foundation then created a contract to protect his request.

Blair says once that happened, Robert Nady donated his land to the city.

“He eventually donated the land itself to the city of Fairfield. We created a committee to try and figure out what would be the best thing to do with the land. What was its highest and best use, and we decided on restoring the prairie. "

Nady Prairie is a part of the loop trail and the Woodland and Water trail. If you’re interested in visiting, its located along North “B” street in Fairfield or 1954 Pleasant Plain Road

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SC reports 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths Thursday
Xcel Energy sets regional wind energy records
Provided by Xcel Energy
Gov. Whitmer Supports ‘Hero Pay’ for Frontline & Essential Workers
UNK plans on leading the charge in growing cyber industry
UNK is emphasizing students thinking about computer programming and cybersecurity in a...
Google gives $5M donation to FAMU with goal to increase diversity in tech
FAMU is one of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities sharing the $50 million,...
Audit shows DSU missing more than $300,000 in documentation

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Employment Commission now offering scheduled appointments to speak with a...

GRETAWIRE

VEC offering phone appointments to discuss unemployment benefit issues

FAMU is one of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities sharing the $50 million,...

GRETAWIRE

Google gives $5M donation to FAMU with goal to increase diversity in tech

Provided by Xcel Energy

GRETAWIRE

Xcel Energy sets regional wind energy records

Zosimo Arista called today's bill signing "an incredible day."

GRETAWIRE

It is now illegal to pay disabled people in Hawaii less than minimum wage

GRETAWIRE

Caddo Parish Schools announces free summer feeding sites for families

GRETAWIRE

Ducey: Cross-border trade expanding despite recent challenges

Local doctor helps create Alzheimer’s Spanish guide to break language barriers
Madison health officials create Spanish "My Brain Guide" to raise awareness about Alzheimer's...
NCAA investigates Arizona State for alleged recruiting violations
Changes coming to improve New Ulm Recreation Center
New Ulm rec center