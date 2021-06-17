Chairman of the Nady Committee shares the details behind creating the park

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) -Nady Prairie Park is a new trail that has opened up to the public in the city of Fairfield. Ron Blair who is Chairman of the committee shared the plan behind the preparation.

Blair says the 48-acre park took about five years to prepare.

He says the idea started in the year 1998 when the Jefferson County Trails Council was looking to acquire easements to build a loop trail that goes around Fairfield.

They reached out to Robert Nady who agreed to give an easement for the trail as long as the land was not developed. The Iowa National Heritage Foundation then created a contract to protect his request.

Blair says once that happened, Robert Nady donated his land to the city.

“He eventually donated the land itself to the city of Fairfield. We created a committee to try and figure out what would be the best thing to do with the land. What was its highest and best use, and we decided on restoring the prairie. "

Nady Prairie is a part of the loop trail and the Woodland and Water trail. If you’re interested in visiting, its located along North “B” street in Fairfield or 1954 Pleasant Plain Road

