Caddo Parish Schools announces free summer feeding sites for families

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Schools will provide access to 36 schools to provide meals to children across the parish over the summer.

This initiative is in alignment with the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children for free.

The complete list of participating school sites and hours of operation can be found below.

Atkins Technology Elementary School, 7611 St. Vincent Ave. June 7 – July 1 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Blanchard Elementary School, 402 Birch Ave. June 1 –17 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Broadmoor STEM Academy, 441 Atlantic Street July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

C.E. Byrd High School, 3201 Line Ave June 21 –24 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Caddo Heights Elementary School, 1702 Corbitt St. June 7 –July 1 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

J.S. Clark Elementary School, 1351 Hearne Ave. June 7 –July 1 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School, 626 Eden Blvd. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Eighty First Street ECE, 8108 Fairfield Ave. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fair Park Middle School, 3222 Greenwood Road July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Forest Hill Elementary School, 2005 Francais Dr. June 1 –24 (Tuesday-Thursday), Breakfast 8-9 a.m. and Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Caddo Middle Career and Technology School, 6310 Clift Street July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy, 2550 Thomas E. Howard June 21-24 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 7:15-7:45 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Huntington High School, 6801 Rasberry Ln. June 7- July 1 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 7:15-9 a.m. and Lunch 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Judson Fundamental Elementary School, 3809 Judson St. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Keithville Elementary/Middle School, 12201 Mansfield Rd. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Midway Professional Development Center, 3840 Greenwood Road July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mooringsport Elementary School, 602 Latimer Street July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Caddo Elementary/Middle School, 100 W. Kentucky July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northside Elementary School, 1845 Linear Street June 1-17 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 28-30 (Monday-Thursday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Northwood High School, 5939 Old Mooringsport Rd. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oak Park Microsociety Elementary School, 4331 Henry Road July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Queensborough Elementary School, 2701 Catherine St. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ridgewood Middle School, 2001 Ridgewood Dr. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shreve Island Elementary School, 836 Sewanne Pl. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Southwood High School, 9000 Walker Rd. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A.C. Steere Elementary School, 4009 Youree Dr. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

E.B. Williams Stoner Hill Elem Lab School, 2127 CE Galloway July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Summerfield Elementary School, 3131 Ardis Taylor Dr. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Summer Grove Elementary School, 2955 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunset Acres Elementary School, 6514 W Canal Blvd. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Turner Elementary/Middle School 5904 W.70th St. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

University Elementary School, 9900 Smitherman Dr. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 2104 Milam July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Werner Park Elementary School, 2715 Corbitt St. July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Westwood Elementary School, 7325 Jewella Road July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Youree Drive Middle School, 6008 Youree Drive July 19-30 (Monday-Friday), Breakfast 7:15-8:15 a.m. and Lunch 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

