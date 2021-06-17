Audit shows DSU missing more than $300,000 in documentation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A recent state audit of Dickinson State University showed the institution was missing documents for the purchase of goods and services that totaled $334,705.

The audit included seven purchases in the last two years that had missing documentation. The audit stated the primary cause of the missing documents was due to staff turnover.

“Procurement continues to be an issue in the University System,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “The procurement process is important to follow because it provides an opportunity for healthy competition from multiple vendors to secure the greatest value for taxpayers.”

State law requires universities to keep documentation of all items that purchased.

