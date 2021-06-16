Senators would stop ‘micropolitan’ label for 144 US cities

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, a pedestrian crosses Front Street under snowfall in Missoula, Mont. Lawmakers are trying to stop 144 cities across the U.S. from losing their designations as “metropolitan areas” because the federal government is upgrading the standard from a minimum of 50,000 residents in its core to a minimum of 100,000 people. Missoula is among those at risk of losing the designation. (Source: Ben Allan Smith)