Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say

Instead, Alan Hostetter used his tax-exempt nonprofit as a platform to oppose COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, protest that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and advocate for violence against political opponents, according to an eight-count indictment secured by the U.S. Justice Department. He’s already charged with conspiracy to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency, but Hostetter also could be in violation of IRS rules governing tax-exempt nonprofits, possibly compounding his serious legal troubles.