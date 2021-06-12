Over 25 employers attending Richmond vaccination, job fair

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is hosting a vaccination and job fair on Saturday featuring more than 25 employers, three vaccine options and free lunch.
The city is partnering with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association and Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold the event in Southside Plaza.
The event is slated for June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4100 Hull Street in Richmond.
Participating businesses include R&L Hospitality Group, Capital Ale House, HOUSEpitality and EAT Restaurant Group. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Free lunch will also be provided.
To learn more about the event, view a flyer here.
