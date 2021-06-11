Clean the Bay Day volunteers cleared over 52,000 pounds of litter from state waterways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During this year’s litter cleanup, more than 2,000 volunteers cleared 52,306 pounds of litter from Virginia’s waterways.
“This was simply amazing. Despite not being together, everyone still worked together for a healthy environment,” CBF Clean the Bay Day Coordinator Kristin Webb said. “People cleaned up tens of thousands of pounds of litter everywhere from local parks, streams, and beaches to streets and playgrounds. So many pitched in, from families and friends to Governor Northam and members of Congress. What a wonderful week.”
Volunteers also planted 512 native plants and installed nine rain barrels.
Videos and photos of the event were posted on social media using the hashtag #CleanTheBayDay and entered to win prizes.
Gov. Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney spent one of the days picking up litter lining the James River in their effort.
Clean the Bay Day has taken place annually since 1989 except during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.