N.C. records 6,200+ new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive at 11.4%

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported 6,288 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

To date, there have been 1,356,985 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 3,400 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

The total number of people who have died of complications with the virus is now 15,941 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 17,268,421 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 11.4 percent.

Health officials say more than 94 percent of recent North Carolina COVID-19 cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated. On Aug. 10, state health leaders reported that more than 20,000 North Carolinians tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, ICU admissions related to COVID-19 jumped to 557. From Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, 2021 there were 547 people ages 20-49 admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19, according to data reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

“These high-levels of COVID-related admissions jeopardize the ability of our hospitals to provide needed care in our communities,” said Kody H. Kinsley, Chief Deputy Secretary for Health at NCDHHS. “The vast majority of our COVID-19 hospitalizations are in unvaccinated people. This underscores the need for everyone to be vaccinated against the virus and use preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant Health’s chief medical and scientific officer, said the health system is on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases they saw in their hospitals in January.

“Unfortunately, we have more than a 1,000% increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions today compared to just three weeks ago,” he said. “The average age of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is also 44, down from 61 in January. More than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated and they are sicker than the patients we saw during earlier surges. Entire families are presenting in our emergency rooms for COVID testing. This surge is still preventable. I urge and plead with everyone to get vaccinated now.”

There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the more dangerous new Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the United States, including in North Carolina.

Officials say the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants. Read more.

The state recorded its millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 in late May 2021.

The growing trend of North Carolina adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines continued. The state crossed the 50 percent mark for partially vaccinated adults on May 6.

“This is a significant milestone toward our goal of stopping the spread of COVID-19 and bringing summer back to North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “I hope you will join the more than 4 million people who have taken their shot and help put this pandemic behind us.”

North Carolina is currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations for those age 12 and older. Those aged 12-17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.

NCDHHS urges all unvaccinated North Carolinians age 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Officials say rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and older, have proven vaccines are safe and effective. More than 160 million Americans have now been safely vaccinated.

“Vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog,” NCDHHS officials said.

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).

On Friday, May 14, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.

The move, effective immediately, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant. Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

Effective at 5 p.m. on March 26, the 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption was lifted.

