Johns Island residents raise questions, concerns over Main Road project

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live and work on Johns Island said they are wondering about the progress of a road project along Main Road, which connects Johns Island to West Ashley.
According to Charleston County, the Main Road Corridor Project extends from Bees Ferry Road to Betsy Kerrison Parkway. The project is broken up into three sections and has been in the works since 2018.
Section A includes a roundabout at the intersection of River Road and Main Road. The roundabout has been the subject of discussion since the announcement of the project.
“I think it’s great the county government is doing something to help us out over here,” said Bradley Taggart, who lives on Johns Island. “I do have some concerns about the roundabout.”
According to county officials, the project design for that intersection has recently been updated. Engineers just added a right hand turn lane to the project design so cars on River Road heading toward Main won’t have to enter the circle. Instead they can make a direct right turn to head to the Limehouse Bridge.
Taggert said believes that change in design could make a difference in the overall plan.
“If there’s a direct lane going into Main Road from River, I think that would help a lot,” he said.
Still, some residents are concerned about the project.
“That bridge right there. I don’t know about putting a roundabout at the end of that bridge,” said area resident Johnny Cash. “There’s a lot of traffic right there. Roundabouts aren’t my favorite thing to drive around.”
According to the county, construction on the project isn’t supposed to start until 2023. The entire project is designed to alleviate traffic along Main Road, as well as improve drainage and bike and pedestrian spaces.
County Officials told Live 5 previously Section A is expected to cost $111 million and the entire project is expected to cost $195 dollars.
