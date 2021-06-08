Widening Highway 90, 905 on list of projects for possible grant money use

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders identified a list of infrastructure projects on Tuesday that they hope to use grant money on.
The Infrastructure and Regulation Committee met Tuesday afternoon to talk about the list, which includes 18 road projects.
It identifies which projects county leaders want to get done so that when staff applies for grants, they have an idea of which projects they want the grant money, if they get it, to go toward.
Some of the notable projects on the list include widening Highway 90, widening Highway 905 and widening Highway 378.
The list also overlaps with some of the projects that county leaders sent to Senator Lindsey Graham’s office last week.
Some of those overlap projects include the Southern Evacuation Lifeline, extending Highway 31 to North Carolina and creating an interchange for Highway 31 in Carolina Forest.
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner said all the projects on the new list are important to many people.
He touched on the importance of widening Highway 90.
“It needs a lot of work, and the sooner the better,” Gardner said. “We’re talking about an expensive fix, but we need to do that.”
From here, county leaders wait to see what grants become available so they can decide what to apply for.
CLICK HERE for the full list of projects on page 48 of the presentation.
