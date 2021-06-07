‘Significant water leak’ causes closure of downtown Cleveland’s Tower City (videos, photo gallery)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water leak at Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland caused a closure of the building on Monday morning.
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority described the water leak as “significant.”
Train service into the Tower City transit station was not impacted, although passengers were required to exit at a specific location.
Videos shared on social media appears to show water leaking and flooding inside near the building’s main entrance at Public Square.
Tower City Center is a mixed-use building that houses commercial, retail, and residential spaces.
