New VA outpatient clinic set to open in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The new VA outpatient clinic set to open this week in North Charleston has many veterans excited about more convenient healthcare services.
Starting Tuesday, veterans can come for primary care, dental care, radiology and women’s health services.
Officials with the VA said this new 75,000 square foot outpatient clinic will be much closer to many veterans in the Lowcountry, since the existing VA clinics are downtown or in Moncks Corner.
Joel Stanford, who is a disabled veteran, told Live 5 this new clinic will make a huge difference for him the next time he needs to see a doctor.
“A lot of times I just ignored my disability and just went to the regular doctor because I didn’t want to go downtown,” he said. “[This will be] a big, big help.”
With more than 140 treatment rooms, onsite labs, ultrasound rooms and more, VA leaders said they will be able to provide healthcare for tens of thousands of veterans.
Ken Meppen, a retired veteran in Summerville, said he does not use the VA for his healthcare needs, but he said he thinks the new location will be helpful to the growing veteran population.
“I’m always glad when they’re doing something for the vets,” he said. “There’s a lot of them in this area.”
According to officials, the VA made a $10 million investment in order to help build the clinic.
