Fundraiser brings in more than $150K for Georgia’s K9 officers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A group that helps one special group in law enforcement got a huge boost this weekend.
K9′s like Rio all over the state can get a helping hand from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.
Hundreds of people came out Saturday night to support police K9′s from around Georgia. The third annual “Evening for the K9′s” raised $150,000 with support from across the nation.
“We had people from 46 states represented, all the way from California to Texas to Washington up to Maryland and New York,” said Cpl. Kyle Briley, with the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.
Cpl. Briley says they were one of the first foundations of its kind in the country and helped others form. The money raised Saturday has helped buy fans like these for patrol cars. In some cases, for departments just starting their K9 unit and in need of resources and support.
“From getting them a piece of equipment, whether they need it for staying safe or need it for training or helping with medical bills or some kind of emergency situation,” Cpl. Briley said.
He says they’re already planning for next year, for the networking and fun and because they know the needs will still be there.
