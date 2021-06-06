Red Cross assists multiple Lowcountry households after home fires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross says they have been helping two different households after their homes caught fire in separate incidents.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a household whose home was damaged in a fire Sunday morning. The Red Cross says the home was located on Norman Street in downtown Charleston.
Volunteers are helping two people who lived at the home on Norman Street by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
Additionally, volunteers are assisting a five-person household whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday night. The Red Cross says the house was on Isabella Road in Kingstree.
Volunteers say they are also providing this household with financial assistance for food, clothing, and shelter.
