Leland Fire and Rescue rolls in new engine to cut down on response time

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire and Rescue welcomed a new engine to the team on Sunday.
Engine 53 is one of two coming to the fire department with the second coming in a few months. The new engines will go to one of the existing staffed stations and a third station that’s opening later this year.
Fire chief Chris Langlois praised the Leland firefighters that designed the engine to best serve the community’s needs.
“When we respond to a structure fire, everything that we do and everything we have trained and prepared to do when we arrive comes down to two things: confining and extinguishing the fire and rescuing trapped victims,” said Langlois. “This new engine we’re dedicating today was specifically designed to accomplish those two objectives as effectively and efficiently as possible.”
Langlois says the new engines and the new station aims to cut down on response time.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.