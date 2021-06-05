‘Stop the Violence’ campaign goes into communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The “Stop the Violence” campaign put its feet to the ground Saturday, spreading the message to the Regency Park community that violence is not the answer.
Montgomery police officers, faith leaders and community organizations joined together by knocking on doors, praying, and having conversations with residents.
“We’re going to continue to finish this mission on out and we’re going to do what’s best for the city of Montgomery,” organizer Ro Tyus Hollyfield said.
Organizers say they plan to go to other communities within Montgomery and they want the people within those communities to help them spread the message of stop the violence.
“We can make a difference when we show solidarity from all our communities in Montgomery,” New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Robert Wagstaff said.
“This is what we have to do, so I’m asking that we take this as our first step.”
The next community Stop the Violence event will take place next weekend in Gibbs Village.
