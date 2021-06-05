FULL EPISODE: 6/6/21 Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Debbie Stabenow talk Israel, cyber hacks, and infrastructure

Right now, we saw under COVID when our auto plants had to shut down that the supply chain broke in terms of what we call semiconductors. All of these electronic chips that connect all the electronics in our vehicle. And we were overly dependent, particularly on one company in Taiwan. And so on the floor of the United States Senate is an effort to put investments into R and D and building these fabrication facilities in the United States and making sure that manufacturing is part of that. And also my Make It in America, built to strengthen Americans so that when we are doing these things and investing in American supply chain and products, then the federal government is using our tax dollars to buy those products.