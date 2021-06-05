Special Episode this Sunday: The Opioid Crisis

Van Susteren joins Senator Shelley Moore Capito to discuss the opioid crisis
Greta Van Susteren and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Greta Van Susteren and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Washington, DC: In a special edition of Full Court Press airing Sunday, July 4th, Greta Van Susteren takes a look at the opioid epidemic in West Virginia. This is a part of Gray TV’s Bridging the Great Health Divide initiative. The project is a 2021 plan to use the power of journalism—primarily local journalism—to expose the health gaps that exist between the Mississippi Delta and Appalachian regions and the rest of nation. More than 30 Gray Media Group outlets are involved in the project, including 32 local TV stations, Gray’s National Investigative Team (InvestigateTV), and Gray’s Washington (D.C.) Bureau.”

The project is receiving funding from Google and was announced as part of Google’s GNI Innovation Challenge—a program that seeks to support quality local journalism in the digital age. Gray Media Group is familiar with the challenge of reaching distracted audiences in the age of cell phones and social media. The work of Gray’s Health Divide journalists will be distributed across multiple platforms: linear television, mobile phones, OTT, and social media. The goal is to meet the audience wherever it can be found, not only presenting the problem, but offering solutions.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

