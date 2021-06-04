Governor Brian Kemp visits Bryan County mega-site, calls on companies to buy in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the biggest economic development site purchase in state history.
And today, Georgia leaders made it known, they are looking for a company to set up shop. It’s a more than 2,000 acre development in Bryan County, and it’s meant to attract something our region is already known for, business. The state is working in partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority and the Department of Economic Development to attract investors.
There’s one phrase heard several times at Friday’s gathering at the site, and that’s speed to market with regard to the property. The Governor explained why that’s so significant.
“Not all states are able to do this. Not all states are able to put a site together like this that is ready to go to the market as quickly as this is,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
Governor Kemp credited local elected leaders, taxpayers and economic development teams with getting the site to this point. Now, Governor Kemp says it’s time to get in a major original equipment manufacturer.
“This is one of the premier sites in the country for speed to market. And if there’s a company that is out there that is looking for speed to market, close to a port, in a great community that can supply a workforce second to none, it is right here.”
The Governor said he envisions a company investing billions of dollars at the site, similar to what SK Battery in northeast Georgia.
“That’s what we envision happening here. So the amount of money to get this site ready, while it’s a lot, it pales in comparison to the big picture of the economic impact that it will have on this area literally for generations,” Governor Kemp said.
The sale of the property is expected to close in the coming weeks.
