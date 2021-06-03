Drivers Ed. will soon be required for 17-year-olds in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As of July 1, 17-year-olds in Georgia will have to take drivers education in order to get their license.
Up until this past year, it wasn’t mandatory for Georgians who turned 17 to complete an approved drivers education course before getting their license.
Georgia House Bill 466 mandates 17-year-olds to complete Joshua’s Law driver’s education by fulfilling 30 hours of classroom training and six hours of behind-the-wheel training with an instructor.
Al Barber, president of Barber’s Driving School and president of Georgia Driver’s Association, says hopefully this change will help 17-year-olds have more access to scholarship money now that they’ll be mandated to take a driving class.
“Accompanying that bill is the opportunity to have a choice. The Georgia General Assembly and our governor, after the pandemic, realized that sometimes it’s good to use your third party channel of distribution. When we had license bureaus that were closed down because of COVID-19, private schools were still operating,” said Barber.
The Georgia Driver Education Commission is a fund that helps kids in financial need to pay for driver education. The organization awards scholarships on the first day of each month.
Starting July 1, private schools will also be able to give the road test. Barber says that taking the test through a private school is safer because drivers use the school’s cars, which have additional safety features.
