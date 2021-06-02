Haley Gentry named as first ever woman aviation director to lead CLT Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte has hired a new aviation director who will be the first ever woman to lead Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The City of Charlotte announced Wednesday that Haley Gentry is the next Aviation Director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).
Gentry has spent more than 30 years in the Aviation Department, having started as an intern in 1991. She is the first female director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Her role and responsibilities include the day-to-day oversight of the Aviation Department, the Airport’s Executive Leadership Team and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
“When I first walked through the doors of the airport as an intern, I knew this was a very special place to work. We have a terrific team and wonderful support from our city leadership. Our focus and hard work have grown CLT into what I believe is the best airport in the country. I’m proud and grateful to have this opportunity to now lead the Aviation Department,” Gentry said. “My focus will continue to be growing CLT and continuing the initiatives that we have been working on for many years, including ensuring that the department is an employer of choice, remaining a cost-effective airport for our partners and providing a great experience for travelers.”
Gentry succeeds Brent Cagle, who was named Assistant City Manager for the City of Charlotte. Gentry was named Acting Aviation Director in October 2020, when Cagle joined the City of Charlotte’s Manager’s Office on a special assignment.
“Few people know the Aviation Department and Charlotte Douglas International Airport as well as Haley,” City of Charlotte City Manager Marcus D. Jones said. “From starting as an intern to being the interim Aviation Director over the past seven months and demonstrating her abilities to lead the department during that time, Haley has had an exemplary career at the City of Charlotte. I’m excited for her to continue that journey as the new Aviation Director and proud that she’ll be the first female aviation director in our organization’s history and join a small but growing group of women leading the aviation industry in our country.”
Prior to being named Aviation Director, Gentry was Acting Aviation Director. During this time, Gentry led the Airport’s work in several areas, including CLT’s COVID-19 response work.
She also led the team in the distribution of federal stimulus funding, working closely with their partners.
Additional initiatives include Destination CLT’s Terminal Lobby Expansion project, increased air service, implementation and launch of CLT’s new airport parking program, and an environmental assessment required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for future development.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.