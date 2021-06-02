Haley Gentry named as first ever woman aviation director to lead CLT Airport

“When I first walked through the doors of the airport as an intern, I knew this was a very special place to work. We have a terrific team and wonderful support from our city leadership. Our focus and hard work have grown CLT into what I believe is the best airport in the country. I’m proud and grateful to have this opportunity to now lead the Aviation Department,” Gentry said. “My focus will continue to be growing CLT and continuing the initiatives that we have been working on for many years, including ensuring that the department is an employer of choice, remaining a cost-effective airport for our partners and providing a great experience for travelers.”