Memorial Day service held at Central Park in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Way Memorial Foundation held their 74th annual ceremony honoring the lost lives of veterans and their families in Central Park Monday.
Crosses placed in the grass at Central Park represented local veterans, each inscribed with a name.
Officials say 200 more crosses were placed this year, leaving nearly 5,400 of them lining the park.
Officials say they were thrilled to be there after these events were canceled this year.
“Memorial Day is a time for Americans as one body to stand up and say, ‘thank you, we remember you, we are grateful to you,’” said Colonel Jim Smith.
The Henderson County High School band played the songs of each branch of service so audience members could stand and also be recognized.
You can watch the service in the posts below.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.