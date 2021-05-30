Hurricane Preparedness Week kicks off in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season begins this week, and state officials want to make sure residents are prepared.
Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 30 through June 5 as Hurricane Preparedness Week in South Carolina.
Throughout the next several days, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and other local officials are urging residents, businesses and communities to prepare for the season.
Daily topics covered by SCEMD over the week include understanding hazards, knowing your zone, as well as how to build an emergency kit and protect your pets.
The WMBF First Alert Weather Team will also provide even more information during a special broadcast on June 4 at 7 p.m.
Even though hurricane season begins Tuesday, the year’s first named storm, Ana, formed earlier in May.
It marked the seventh straight year a named storm has formed before June 1.
This year’s outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calls for 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30, but peaks around Sept. 10.
