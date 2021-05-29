Police using technology to help visitors, residents navigate Myrtle Beach traffic changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach changed its traffic pattern for the Memorial Day weekend, and it’s using some technology to make sure people are aware.
People who live in Myrtle Beach and visit frequently are probably familiar with the Ocean Boulevard traffic loop.
While the loop isn’t in place this year, the city took a different, but similar route.
Ocean Boulevard is still one way for several sections, but only certain avenues allow access this year.
It would be more difficult to keep track of, but now apps like Waze and Google Maps are also aware of the city’s traffic plans.
“Waze and Google both understand what our traffic pattern is and they’ll take into consideration which roadways are closed to get a motorist to and from their destination,” said Capt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
MBPD is hoping that so long as people are using devices, they should be able to get around without too much of a headache.
Police have also put out plenty of signage to make sure people know which roads are open.
“There’s certain avenues that have access from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard, and there’s certain avenues that are emergency lanes,” said Crosby. “Those access avenues from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard, there are message boards there notifying the motorist how they can access Ocean Boulevard.”
The traffic plan took effect Friday morning and will stay in effect through the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.