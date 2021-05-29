FULL EPISODE: 5/30/21 Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan on COVID’s origin, cyberwarfare and Afghanistan

I think I’m not alone. I know [I am] bi-partisanly joined by a number of people who are also worried about how we withdraw from Afghanistan. Our President has made that decision, that is his decision to make. And we, as a Congress, need to make sure we’re providing the oversight and the advice that we can be, to make sure that that withdrawal is done safely for our troops and safely for our allies, and that also we leave behind a secure, to the degree that we can, Afghanistan government, and that the people of Afghanistan that we worked so hard to work with over the years are also taken care of. I’m particularly concerned, as I know many of my colleagues are as well, about women and children and the gains that we’ve made in terms of women’s place in the Afghanistan society, as well as children and particularly girls and their ability to access education. So those are the things that we will be keeping an eye on in the various committees in Congress.