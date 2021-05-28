Highway 17 bridge work near Newport set to begin in June

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A major bridge in Jackson County will be closed off and on, starting June 7 and for several months as crews do maintenance work on the bridge.
According to ArDOT, the crews will be working on the Highway 17 Bridge across Village Creek, southeast of Newport.
The work will involve months of recurring closures, ArDOT said. The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, starting June 7, weather permitting.
Officials said traffic will be detoured across through Highway 14, with temporary signs and message boards in the area.
People should also use caution when driving in the area, officials noted.
