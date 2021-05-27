Jonesboro police prepare ahead of holiday weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Memorial Day Weekend being the first weekend without COVID-19 restrictions, Jonesboro police expect to deal with high volumes of calls.
Chief Rick Elliott says he understands there will be gatherings all over town this weekend, but he asks the community to be considerate of one another while they are out and about.
“It’s taking care of each other. Police cannot be everywhere at once to monitor everything,” Elliott said, “As a community, we need to step up and take care of each other out there.”
He says people can do that by being alert and patient while navigating through traffic in town. He also says not drinking and driving will make this a “much safer Jonesboro.”
Elliott said his department is down 15 officers, so he is adjusting weekend shifts to ensure they have proper manpower during peak hours.
If things get out of hand, the chief said he can deploy more officers and seek assistance from Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police.
